Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Sunny 10

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/06 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/09 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

