Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 April 29, 2020
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Sunny 10
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/09 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
(END)
