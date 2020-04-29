S. Korea reports 9 more virus cases, total now at 10,761
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported nine more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,761.
It marked the 11th day in a row that the number of new infections stayed at 15 or below, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The figure peaked on Feb. 29 at 909.
Health authorities, however, remain vigilant as a long holiday begins this week, which could potentially lead to another cluster infection. Mass infections account for more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases here.
South Koreans will celebrate Buddha's Birthday on Thursday, followed by May Day on Friday and Children's Day on May 5.
The rising number of imported cases is another concern for South Korea. Of the newly added cases announced Wednesday, five were imported, raising the country's total number of such cases to 1,061.
The nation's death toll from COVID-19 rose by two to 246.
In total, 8,922 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 68 from a day earlier.
Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, added just three cases. The city accounts for 64 percent of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.
South Korea is due to apply a lax social distancing drive after the holidays should the numbers continue to plateau until Tuesday.
The country eventually plans to move on to what it calls "everyday life quarantine," although it remains pessimistic that things will go back to the days before the pandemic amid looming concerns over a second wave of infections later this year.
Thus, South Korea is setting details on ways to coexist with the virus for the time being. It plans to announce new guidelines for schools by early May, with options that include having students come to school at different times.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says he knows how N.K. leader is doing but can't talk about it yet