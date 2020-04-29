Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card Q1 net income down 6.7 pct. to 112 bln won

All Headlines 09:20 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 112.2 billion won (US$ 92 million), down 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 150.5 billion won, up 2.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.6 percent to 912.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

