Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Q1 net profit up 853.2 pct. to 164.9 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 164.9 billion won (US$ 135.3 million), up 853.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 121.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 34.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 20.4 percent to 3.94 trillion won.
The operating profit was 42.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
