Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q1 net profit up 71.8 pct. to 41.1 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 41.1 billion won (US$ 33.7 million), up 71.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 26.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.3 percent to 777.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says he knows how N.K. leader is doing but can't talk about it yet