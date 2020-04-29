Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Canada vow to cooperate against coronavirus
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Canada held phone talks Wednesday and vowed to cooperate against the new coronavirus and boost broader defense ties, the defense ministry said.
During the conversation with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Sajjan, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo shared South Korea's response to COVID-19 and how the military has been playing a role in preventing the spread of the virus, the ministry said.
Sajjan praised South Korea for setting a model for the world by successfully responding to the virus, and expressed gratitude for sharing related information with Canada, according to the ministry.
Jeong also expressed thanks to Sajjan over Canadian veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict.
"The two ministers ... vowed to mutually work for further vitalization of defense cooperation between the two countries, including a joint response against the COVID-19 situation," the ministry said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says he knows how N.K. leader is doing but can't talk about it yet