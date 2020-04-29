Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI Q1 net income down 98.7 pct. to 729 mln won

All Headlines 13:33 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 729 million won (US$ 0.6 million), down 98.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 54 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 118.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 4.1 percent to 2.39 trillion won.

The operating profit was 48.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!