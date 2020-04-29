(LEAD) Samsung SDI's Q1 net dips on reduced equity gains
(ATTN: UPDATES with company's comments and details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co., a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle and smartphone batteries, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit plunged 99 percent from a year earlier due to reduced gains from equity ties with an affiliate.
Samsung SDI posted a net profit of 729 million won (US$598,600) in the January-March period, down from a net profit of 57.9 billion a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung SDI said its operating profit fell 54.5 percent on-year to 53.9 billion won in the first quarter.
Still, its sales rose 4 percent on-year to 2.39 trillion won.
A company spokesman said the net result can be pinned on reduced gains from its stake in Samsung Display Co., a major South Korean display panel maker.
Samsung SDI holds a 15.2 percent stake in Samsung Display.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
4
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
5
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days