No community COVID-19 infection reported in Seoul for 9th day
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- No coronavirus case coming from community transmission was reported in Seoul for a ninth straight day, data showed Wednesday.
Total infections in the capital reached 633 as of Wednesday 10 a.m., with 194 currently under treatment, according to the data released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Two have died, while 437 have been released after recovery.
The data showed that imported cases totaled 254, accounting for 40.1 percent of the total. All eight cases confirmed in the city after April 20 are imported ones.
Separate data released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the country added nine cases, bringing total infections to 10,761 as of Wednesday.
This marks the 11th consecutive day that the number of new infections stayed at 15 or below, much lower compared with a Feb. 29 peak of 909.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
4
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
5
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days