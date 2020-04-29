Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Oci remains in red in Q1

All Headlines 15:06 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 57.9 billion won (US$ 47.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 92.9 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 40.1 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 11.4 percent to 568.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 44.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!