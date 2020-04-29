Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Heavy Industries turns to loss in Q1

All Headlines 15:12 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 59.9 billion won (US$ 49.1 million), shifting from a profit of 5.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 56 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 21.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32.5 percent to 638.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!