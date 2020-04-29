GS Engineering & Construction Q1 net profit up 1.7 pct. to 131.5 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 131.5 billion won (US$ 107.9 million), up 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 171 billion won, down 10.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.2 percent to 2.44 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
