Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Green Cross swings to loss in Q1

All Headlines 15:37 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 3.9 billion won (US$ 3.2 million), shifting from a profit of 5.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 283.8 percent on-year to 6.1 billion won. Revenue increased 8.6 percent to 307.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 19.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!