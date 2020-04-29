KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 40,350 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10100 UP240
KiaMtr 29,650 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 40,100 UP 2,800
AK Holdings 25,300 DN 650
AmoreG 58,100 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 93,600 UP 400
HankookShellOil 262,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 26,100 DN 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,850 UP 400
BoryungPharm 13,000 UP 50
L&L 11,050 DN 50
NamyangDairy 321,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,000 UP 2,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,600 UP 1,850
Shinsegae 265,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 295,500 DN 6,000
SGBC 28,900 UP 450
Hyosung 69,800 DN 2,100
KCC 165,000 DN 1,000
KISWire 14,350 UP 100
LotteFood 382,500 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 5,730 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 96,500 UP 3,200
SBC 9,290 UP 290
TONGYANG 1,260 DN 10
Daesang 21,900 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,400 DN 120
ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 200
Yuhan 47,150 UP 550
SLCORP 13,250 UP 200
HITEJINRO 32,450 UP 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,900 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 30,550 UP 450
Hyundai M&F INS 26,100 DN 350
TaekwangInd 800,000 UP 34,000
SsangyongCement 5,120 UP 20
Doosan Bobcat 23,500 UP 550
LOTTE Himart 27,000 UP 3,100
(MORE)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
4
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
5
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days