DOOSAN 40,350 DN 300

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10100 UP240

KiaMtr 29,650 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE 40,100 UP 2,800

AK Holdings 25,300 DN 650

AmoreG 58,100 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 93,600 UP 400

HankookShellOil 262,500 UP 1,500

BukwangPharm 26,100 DN 1,000

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,850 UP 400

BoryungPharm 13,000 UP 50

L&L 11,050 DN 50

NamyangDairy 321,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 39,000 UP 2,050

HYUNDAI STEEL 21,600 UP 1,850

Shinsegae 265,000 UP 1,500

Nongshim 295,500 DN 6,000

SGBC 28,900 UP 450

Hyosung 69,800 DN 2,100

KCC 165,000 DN 1,000

KISWire 14,350 UP 100

LotteFood 382,500 DN 2,500

NEXENTIRE 5,730 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 96,500 UP 3,200

SBC 9,290 UP 290

TONGYANG 1,260 DN 10

Daesang 21,900 DN 500

SKNetworks 5,400 DN 120

ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 200

Yuhan 47,150 UP 550

SLCORP 13,250 UP 200

HITEJINRO 32,450 UP 650

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,900 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 30,550 UP 450

Hyundai M&F INS 26,100 DN 350

TaekwangInd 800,000 UP 34,000

SsangyongCement 5,120 UP 20

Doosan Bobcat 23,500 UP 550

LOTTE Himart 27,000 UP 3,100

(MORE)