KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 19,800 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,995 UP 10
LG Corp. 62,000 DN 500
SsangyongMtr 1,560 UP 5
LGInt 13,200 UP 200
Handsome 24,400 DN 100
Hanwha 20,700 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,600 UP 250
DaelimInd 88,100 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 4,245 UP 190
Donga Socio Holdings 87,400 UP 400
SK hynix 83,700 UP 300
Youngpoong 521,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,050 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 190,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,300 UP 300
Kogas 26,950 UP 200
DB HiTek 26,750 UP 700
CJ 81,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 29,250 UP 100
LS 37,650 UP 1,250
DB INSURANCE 44,150 DN 750
GC Corp 148,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 UP 20
LotteChilsung 109,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 25,300 0
POSCO 184,500 UP 7,000
SamsungElec 50,000 DN 100
NHIS 9,690 UP 640
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,650 DN 100
SPC SAMLIP 71,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 162,500 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,650 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,060 DN 20
Binggrae 63,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 286,000 UP 6,500
GCH Corp 21,050 0
KPIC 140,500 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,610 UP 260
SKC 49,550 DN 50
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
