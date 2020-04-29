KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 37,950 0
SK Discovery 25,200 UP 550
IlyangPharm 32,800 0
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
MERITZ SECU 3,270 UP 190
OCI 39,950 UP 650
HtlShilla 85,200 UP 3,200
Hanmi Science 28,600 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 113,500 UP 3,500
Ottogi 545,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 72,800 DN 100
KSOE 82,700 UP 5,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,550 UP 300
SamsungHvyInd 4,285 UP 195
SYC 39,200 UP 50
LS ELECTRIC 39,100 UP 400
KorZinc 386,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 30,750 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 25,500 UP 650
S-Oil 70,000 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 132,000 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 215,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,850 UP 750
KumhoPetrochem 76,400 0
Mobis 172,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,900 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 9,370 UP 380
S-1 86,500 UP 600
Hanchem 85,800 UP 3,900
DWS 22,100 UP 250
UNID 43,200 UP 1,350
KEPCO 23,850 UP 50
SamsungSecu 30,100 UP 1,700
SKTelecom 211,500 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 35,900 UP 1,150
HyundaiElev 61,900 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,600 0
Hanon Systems 9,130 UP 20
SK 182,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 4,765 DN 30
(MORE)
-
1
