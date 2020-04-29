Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 April 29, 2020

GKL 15,850 DN 350
COWAY 61,400 UP 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,800 DN 4,200
IBK 7,900 UP 180
KorElecTerm 28,550 0
NamhaeChem 7,790 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,300 UP 50
BGF 4,825 UP 60
SamsungEng 11,500 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 3,445 UP 45
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 1,450
CheilWorldwide 17,700 UP 100
KT 23,850 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218000 DN500
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,100 DN 300
KT&G 81,100 UP 800
DHICO 3,995 UP 60
LG Display 11,050 DN 50
Kangwonland 25,050 DN 150
NAVER 197,500 DN 500
Kakao 184,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 643,000 DN 5,000
DSME 17,150 UP 200
DSINFRA 4,295 UP 45
DWEC 3,560 UP 95
Donga ST 91,300 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 272,500 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 197,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 32,450 UP 450
LGH&H 1,386,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 376,500 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 UP 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,000 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 54,900 UP 1,300
Celltrion 210,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!