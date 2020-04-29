KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 15,850 DN 350
COWAY 61,400 UP 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,800 DN 4,200
IBK 7,900 UP 180
KorElecTerm 28,550 0
NamhaeChem 7,790 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,300 UP 50
BGF 4,825 UP 60
SamsungEng 11,500 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 3,445 UP 45
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 1,450
CheilWorldwide 17,700 UP 100
KT 23,850 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218000 DN500
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,100 DN 300
KT&G 81,100 UP 800
DHICO 3,995 UP 60
LG Display 11,050 DN 50
Kangwonland 25,050 DN 150
NAVER 197,500 DN 500
Kakao 184,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 643,000 DN 5,000
DSME 17,150 UP 200
DSINFRA 4,295 UP 45
DWEC 3,560 UP 95
Donga ST 91,300 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 272,500 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 197,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 32,450 UP 450
LGH&H 1,386,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 376,500 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 UP 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,100 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,000 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 54,900 UP 1,300
Celltrion 210,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
4
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
5
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days