GKL 15,850 DN 350

COWAY 61,400 UP 1,600

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,800 DN 4,200

IBK 7,900 UP 180

KorElecTerm 28,550 0

NamhaeChem 7,790 UP 40

DONGSUH 17,300 UP 50

BGF 4,825 UP 60

SamsungEng 11,500 UP 450

SAMSUNG C&T 106,000 UP 3,500

PanOcean 3,445 UP 45

SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 1,450

CheilWorldwide 17,700 UP 100

KT 23,850 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218000 DN500

LG Uplus 13,350 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 49,100 DN 300

KT&G 81,100 UP 800

DHICO 3,995 UP 60

LG Display 11,050 DN 50

Kangwonland 25,050 DN 150

NAVER 197,500 DN 500

Kakao 184,000 DN 1,000

NCsoft 643,000 DN 5,000

DSME 17,150 UP 200

DSINFRA 4,295 UP 45

DWEC 3,560 UP 95

Donga ST 91,300 UP 2,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 272,500 UP 3,000

DongwonF&B 197,000 DN 3,500

KEPCO KPS 32,450 UP 450

LGH&H 1,386,000 UP 15,000

LGCHEM 376,500 UP 14,000

KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,000 UP 700

HALLA HOLDINGS 30,100 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,000 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 54,900 UP 1,300

Celltrion 210,500 UP 1,500

