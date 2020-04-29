KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 17,500 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,700 DN 2,500
KIH 50,100 UP 2,650
GS 38,550 UP 750
CJ CGV 26,700 DN 200
HYUNDAILIVART 11,650 DN 300
LIG Nex1 26,100 UP 100
Fila Holdings 34,800 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 101,500 UP 2,100
HANWHA LIFE 1,800 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 177,000 UP 1,000
LF 13,150 UP 100
FOOSUNG 6,710 UP 10
JW HOLDINGS 4,975 DN 25
SK Innovation 98,300 UP 1,800
POONGSAN 21,150 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 34,750 UP 600
Hansae 11,950 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 51,400 UP 300
Youngone Corp 27,150 DN 150
KOLON IND 30,850 UP 950
HanmiPharm 259,000 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,050 UP 80
emart 120,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY212 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 42,700 UP 500
CUCKOO 89,600 UP 1,500
COSMAX 89,000 UP 300
MANDO 23,650 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 581,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 0
Netmarble 95,500 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S243000 UP12000
ORION 124,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 158,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 77,700 DN 900
HDC-OP 18,850 UP 1,250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 18,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 8,440 UP 10
