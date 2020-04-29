Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore Q1 net profit down 42.9 pct. to 74.6 bln won

All Headlines 16:13 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 74.6 billion won (US$ 61.3 million), down 42.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 27.6 percent on-year to 181 billion won. Revenue decreased 7.9 percent to 2 trillion won.

The operating profit was 17.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
