Doosan Bobcat Q1 net income down 51.1 pct. to 33.5 bln won

All Headlines 16:33 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 33.5 billion won (US$ 27.5 million), down 51.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 23.4 percent on-year to 86.8 billion won. Sales increased 0.2 percent to 1.06 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
