S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 29, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 April 29, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.872 0.879 -0.7
3-year TB 1.006 1.033 -2.7
10-year TB 1.518 1.560 -4.2
2-year MSB 0.955 0.972 -1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.218 2.224 -0.6
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
Most Saved
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
3
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
4
(3rd LD) With lax social distancing in store, virus curve flattens for days
-
5
Delivery of Cheongung anti-aircraft guided missile system to military completed