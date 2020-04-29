Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Four workers killed in Icheon construction site fire

ICHEON, South Korea, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Four workers were killed in a fire that broke out at a warehouse construction site in Gyeonggi Province Wednesday, fire authorities said.

The fire started at the construction site in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, around 1:32 p.m., according to firefighters. Three other workers were reported injured.

Icheon is home to SK hynix inc., the world's second-largest maker of DRAM chips, as well as a large number of warehouses and storage facilities for retailers.

Authorities fear that the death toll may rise, as 14 individuals from the total workforce of 190 at the site are unaccounted for.

"The blaze seems to have started at the underground level of the site. We have mobilized all available resources to extinguish the fire," a fire official said.

Smoke billows from a warehouse construction site in the city of Icheon, southeast of Seoul, on April 29, 2020, where a fire broke out at around 1:32 p.m. the same day. (Yonhap)

