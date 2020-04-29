(LEAD) Doosan Infracore Q1 net almost halves on decreased sales
(ATTN: UPDATES with company's comments and stock prices; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's largest construction equipment maker by sales, said Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit fell 43 percent from a year earlier due to decreased sales amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Net profit reached 74.6 billion won (US$61.3 million) in the January-March period, down from a profit of 130.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The excavator maker said slowing overseas sales, especially in China, cut into the quarterly bottom line.
Doosan Infracore said exports account for more than two-thirds of its total sales.
The company said its operating profit fell 27.6 percent on-year to 181 billion won, and sales declined 7.9 percent to reach 2 trillion won in the first quarter.
Shares in Doosan Infracore rose 1.06 percent to 4,295 won on the Seoul bourse, roughly in line with the broader KOSPI's 0.7 percent gain.
