Hard-luck batter relieved to get 1st hit in KBO

Thankfully for Motter, it went for a double. It was Motter's first official hit in the KBO. It came in the bottom of the fifth inning at Gocheok Sky Dome, when the Heroes were comfortably up 8-0. There were no runners on base, but the bench still erupted as if Motter had knocked in a key run. Manager Son Hyuk, in particular, broke into a huge smile, bigger than the one he had when cleanup Park Byung-ho belted a two-run home run in the third inning.