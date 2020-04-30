(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 30)

The UFP is currently headed by its floor leader and acting party chief, Rep. Shim Jae-chul, after Hwang Kyo-ahn resigned from the chairmanship over the election loss. Selecting a new leader, interim or regular, is crucial in rebuilding the party and regaining the public's trust. Of course, it is doubtful that the interim leadership under Kim, even if installed, could normalize party operations by bringing about drastic change and innovation. But it is hard to understand why the UFP has run the risk of sinking into an abyss.