(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on April 30)

Looking back, it was appropriate for the government to think of giving emergency grants to the 50 percent of households with the lowest incomes, as originally planned by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance last month. Faced with opposition from within the DP, Hong Nam-ki, deputy prime minister and the economy and finance minister, took a step back and proposed payments to the 70 percent of households with the lowest incomes. Ultimately, even that suggestion was not accepted by the Blue House and DP.