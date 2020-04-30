Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 30, 2020
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/10 Cloudy 10
Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 0
Suwon 25/08 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 27/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/08 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 25/05 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/15 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0
Busan 21/13 Cloudy 20

