Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 April 30, 2020

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/10 Cloudy 10

Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 0

Suwon 25/08 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 27/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/08 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 25/05 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0

Busan 21/13 Cloudy 20

