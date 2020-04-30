S. Korea's southwestern region hit by another quake
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern region county of Haenam on Thursday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The quake occurred at 7:13 a.m., 21 kilometers west-northwest of Haenam in South Jeolla Province, at a depth of 21 km, according to the KMA.
The epicenter was at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 126.40 degrees east longitude, the agency said.
"The earthquake was felt in the areas near the epicenter," the agency said, warning residents to take caution.
Earlier on Tuesday, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the same region, 20 kilometers west-northwest of Haenam, at 12:58 a.m.
Nineteen quakes, including those weaker than magnitude 2, have occurred in the region since 12:34 a.m. on Sunday this week, according to the KMA.
Since Monday, five earthquakes stronger than magnitude 2 have occurred for four consecutive days in the Korean Peninsula and neighboring waters, the agency said.
