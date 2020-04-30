Moon orders officials to look into fire safety measures after deadly warehouse blaze
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has ordered officials to look into why enhanced fire safety measures did not work, his spokesman said, a day after a warehouse fire killed at least 38 people and injured 10 others.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over an emergency meeting with his chief of staff and other senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae's crisis management center to discuss Wednesday's warehouse fire in Icheon, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul.
"Fire safety measures have been strengthened since my administration came into office, and we need to look into why they didn't work at the scene," Moon was quoted as saying by presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
"We need to seek watertight fire safety measures and ways to implement them to make sure this kind of incident won't happen again," Moon said during the meeting at the crisis management center, also known as the "Cheong Wa Dae bunker."
Moon held a similar crisis meeting on Wednesday night.
The fire, which injured 10 people, two of them seriously, engulfed a four-story building under construction on Wednesday afternoon and was put out five hours later.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
EXO's Chen becomes father of daughter
-
3
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
(LEAD) 25 workers killed in Icheon construction site fire