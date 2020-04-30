S. Korea open to use of Ebola drug on new coronavirus after full clinical testing
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will allow the use of an Ebola virus drug in treating coronavirus patients if the drug proves to be effective and safe through clinical tests, officials said Thursday.
The drug, Remdesivir, has drawn keen attention since the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said its tests showed that the drug "accelerates recovery" of COVID-19 patients.
"It is true that some positive effects are being mentioned about Remdesivir," Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a daily briefing. "In case of contingencies, we will try to give it emergency use authorization and allow its domestic use."
The NIAID said in a statement released on Wednesday that hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 and lung involvement, who received Remdesivir, recovered faster than similar patients who received placebo.
Under cooperation with the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, three hospitals in South Korea are also carrying out clinical tests of the drug on some 200 COVID-19 patients.
Kwon said, however, that its use can be allowed only after full clinical test results are reviewed.
"At this point in time, the full clinical test results have not been tallied yet," he said. "The disease control center and experts will keep looking into the results as they come in and make necessary preparations."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
EXO's Chen becomes father of daughter
-
3
Kim Yo-jong could succeed brother as official N.K. leader: think tank
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
(LEAD) 25 workers killed in Icheon construction site fire