Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he 'understands' N.K. leader's situation

All Headlines 06:47 May 01, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he understands the situation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but can't talk about it.

"I understand what's going on, and I just can't talk about Kim Jong-un right now," he said at the White House. "I just hope everything is going to be fine. But I do understand the situation very well."

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #Kim Jong-un
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!