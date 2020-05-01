Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:08 May 01, 2020

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Poor working environment kills workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Vanished dream of father who had to work at warehouse to pay daughter's tuition (Kookmin Daily)
-- Construction company dismisses fire warnings by authorities (Donga llbo)
-- 12 years ago, 40 workers killed, but company fined 20 mln won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite numbers of warnings, another man-made disaster takes place (Segye Times)
-- Gov't raises coronavirus relief fund by reducing budget for military spy satellite against NK (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party lawmakers start campaign to give back coronavirus relief money (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- On May Day, we lose lives (Hankyoreh)
-- Construction company turns blind eyes from safety rules, fire warnings (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporate bond market faces contraction (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coronavirus pandemic changes priorities of S. Korean CEOs (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Second supplement budget of $10 bln passes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Korea Herald)
-- Korea remains firm against U.S. pressure on defense cost-sharing (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!