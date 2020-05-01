Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Poor working environment kills workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Vanished dream of father who had to work at warehouse to pay daughter's tuition (Kookmin Daily)
-- Construction company dismisses fire warnings by authorities (Donga llbo)
-- 12 years ago, 40 workers killed, but company fined 20 mln won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite numbers of warnings, another man-made disaster takes place (Segye Times)
-- Gov't raises coronavirus relief fund by reducing budget for military spy satellite against NK (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party lawmakers start campaign to give back coronavirus relief money (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- On May Day, we lose lives (Hankyoreh)
-- Construction company turns blind eyes from safety rules, fire warnings (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporate bond market faces contraction (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coronavirus pandemic changes priorities of S. Korean CEOs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Second supplement budget of $10 bln passes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Korea Herald)
-- Korea remains firm against U.S. pressure on defense cost-sharing (Korea Times)
