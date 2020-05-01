Korean-language dailies

-- Poor working environment kills workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Vanished dream of father who had to work at warehouse to pay daughter's tuition (Kookmin Daily)

-- Construction company dismisses fire warnings by authorities (Donga llbo)

-- 12 years ago, 40 workers killed, but company fined 20 mln won (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Despite numbers of warnings, another man-made disaster takes place (Segye Times)

-- Gov't raises coronavirus relief fund by reducing budget for military spy satellite against NK (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party lawmakers start campaign to give back coronavirus relief money (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- On May Day, we lose lives (Hankyoreh)

-- Construction company turns blind eyes from safety rules, fire warnings (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Corporate bond market faces contraction (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Coronavirus pandemic changes priorities of S. Korean CEOs (Korea Economic Daily)

