Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:05 May 01, 2020

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/16 Cloudy 0

Incheon 22/14 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/15 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 31/17 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 30/15 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 30/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/17 Sunny 10

Daegu 32/15 Sunny 0

Busan 22/16 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!