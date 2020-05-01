Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 May 01, 2020
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/16 Cloudy 0
Incheon 22/14 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/15 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 31/17 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 30/17 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 30/15 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 30/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/17 Sunny 10
Daegu 32/15 Sunny 0
Busan 22/16 Sunny 0
(END)
