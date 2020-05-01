Moon vows to reduce industrial accidents in his Labor Day message
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in vowed Friday to do his best to reduce industrial accidents in his Labor Day message following this week's warehouse fire that killed 38 people.
"More than anything else, (I) will make utmost efforts to build a safe work environment so as to reduce industrial accidents," Moon wrote on social media.
"Industrial accidents that occur in the process of hard work have social meaning as deep as that of any sacrifice and are heartbreaking," he said.
The president also expressed his condolences over the deaths of 38 workers in the fire that occurred at a warehouse construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, on Wednesday.
"On Labor Day, with my solemn heart, I voice condolences for those (who lost their lives) in the tragic accident. I respect efforts by all workers in this country."
Moon also pledged to prioritize keeping job cuts at bay amid concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will likely deal a serious blow to the Korean economy and the job market.
