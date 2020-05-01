S. Korean performing arts hit hard by coronavirus pandemic in April
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean performing arts scene saw a sharp drop in revenues last month in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Friday.
Aggregate ticket sales of musicals, plays, classical concerts and other performances reached 4.68 billion won (US$3.84 million) in April, according to the data from the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System (KOPIS).
The monthly revenues have been on a steady decline from 38.6 billion won in January, 20.9 billion won in February and 9.1 billion won in March.
The musical sector posted 4 billion won in sales, accounting for 85 percent of the industry's total revenues, while theatrical plays earned 642 million won in sales.
The KOPIS data also showed that the number of concerts and shows staged last month fell to 2,151 from 2,325 for March and 5,087 for February.
The downside trend came as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people at home for months. South Korea has reported nearly 11,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since its first case on Jan. 20.
Last month, two cast members of the musical "Phantom of the Opera" tested positive for the virus, and the show had been suspended for two weeks.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections