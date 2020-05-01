Today in Korean history
May 2
1972 -- Lee Hu-rak, head of South Korea's state intelligence agency, makes a secret trip to North Korea under the orders of President Park Chung-hee to broker a historic inter-Korean agreement.
1992 -- South Korea and China sign the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments.
1998 -- Dozens of members of the Little Angels Children's Folk Ballet of Korea, along with its chief, Pak Bo-hi, visit Pyongyang as the largest group in the history of exchanges between the Koreas at the invitation of the North's Asia Pacific Peace Committee.
2013 -- North Korea sentences Korean-American tour operator Kenneth Bae to 15 years of hard labor on charges of unspecified anti-state crimes. Bae was arrested on Nov. 3, 2012, after arriving in the country for tourism purposes.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
5
(2nd LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
2
Kim Yo-jong among most likely to succeed N.K. leader: CRS report
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says S. Korea agreed to pay more for defense cost: report
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,774