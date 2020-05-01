Mercedes-Benz appoints new chief for Korea operations
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea Ltd. said Friday that Bjorn Hauber in charge of the German carmaker's Sweden and Denmark operations will replace the country's current chief in August.
Mercedes-Benz Korea President and Chief Executive Dimitris Psillakis will complete his five-year tenure and begin his new position as head of sales and product management at Mercedes-Benz USA on Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.
Hauber has contributed to the strategy development and sales increase of Mercedes-Benz's environment friendly vehicles in Sweden and Denmark, it said.
"I am extremely pleased to have been appointed as the new President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea. I will make all efforts to continue the success in the Korean market by providing Mercedes-Benz's unique value and the best customer experience," he said in the statement.
In the January-March period, Mercedes-Benz Korea sold 15,400 vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, up 11 percent from 13,849 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
German brands that include Audi-Volkswagen and BMW sold a combined 34,093 autos in the first three months, up 28 percent from 26,748 units a year ago, it said.
When it comes to a market share, they accounted for 62 percent of the Korean imported passenger vehicle market during the three-month period, which means 6 out of 10 imported cars sold here were from Germany.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections