Firefighting helicopter with 7 aboard crashes

All Headlines 12:54 May 01, 2020

SEOUL May 1 (Yonhap) -- A firefighting helicopter with seven people aboard crashed Friday into Mount Jiri in the southern region of South Korea.

The chopper crashed into the Cheonwangbong Peak of the mountain in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, around 11:28 a.m., according to the fire authorities.

Firefighting helicopter with 7 aboard crashes

