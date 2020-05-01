Firefighting helicopter with 7 aboard crashes
All Headlines 12:54 May 01, 2020
SEOUL May 1 (Yonhap) -- A firefighting helicopter with seven people aboard crashed Friday into Mount Jiri in the southern region of South Korea.
The chopper crashed into the Cheonwangbong Peak of the mountain in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, around 11:28 a.m., according to the fire authorities.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
5
(2nd LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
2
Kim Yo-jong among most likely to succeed N.K. leader: CRS report
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says S. Korea agreed to pay more for defense cost: report
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,774