S. Korea calls for efforts to promote essential business travel amid pandemic
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it has agreed with a number of countries to ease cross-border travel regulations for essential business officials and maintain the global supply chain without undermining the global efforts to tackle the new coronavirus.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee participated in the virtual meeting with her counterparts from Singapore, Canada, Australia and New Zealand earlier in the day and adopted a joint statement on taking actions to allow essential travel of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The countries vowed to "establish guidelines to allow, on an exceptional basis, essential cross-border travel for purposes such as maintaining global supply chains," without undermining quarantine efforts to tackle the spread of the virus, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Seoul has been expanding efforts to enable at least entrepreneurs to make essential business trips abroad as part of efforts to minimize the economic fallout of the contagious disease.
Earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said five Chinese cities and provinces will start allowing expedited entry for South Korean businesspeople in May, in exception to entry restrictions enacted due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The participants also agreed to refrain from introducing any new trade regulations on products that are deemed to be essential, such as medical supplies and foodstuffs.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
5
(2nd LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
2
Kim Yo-jong among most likely to succeed N.K. leader: CRS report
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says S. Korea agreed to pay more for defense cost: report
-
4
Five Chinese cities and provinces to allow 'fast-track' entry for S. Korean businesspeople
-
5
S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,774