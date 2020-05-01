Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(LEAD) S. Korea sees single-digit virus cases for 3rd day, urges vigilance during holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea recorded new daily coronavirus infections in the single digits for the third day in a row Friday, but health authorities called for people to comply with social distancing guidelines during the holiday.
South Korea confirmed nine new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 10,774, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.
(3rd LD) April exports sink 24 pct over virus pandemic, first trade deficit since 2012
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports plunged 24.3 percent in April from a year earlier due to a double whammy of the new coronavirus pandemic and the falling oil prices, and suffered the first monthly trade deficit since 2012, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments came to US$36.9 billion last month, compared with $48.7 billion posted a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
N.K. leader out of public eye for 20th straight day
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remained out of public view for the 20th straight day Thursday amid persisting speculation about his health and who will take over the nuclear-armed communist nation after him.
Kim was last seen in state media on April 11 presiding over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party. State media have since carried reports about him handling state affairs, such as sending messages to foreign leaders, but no photo or video of him has been released.
Cabinet approves details to allocate extra budget over coronavirus
SEOUL -- The government approved details in a Cabinet meeting Friday to allocate a 12.2 trillion-won (US$10 billion) extra budget to fund emergency handouts for households over the new coronavirus.
The move is a follow-up to the National Assembly's passage of the supplementary budget designed to provide emergency aid to all households to help them cope with the economic impact of COVID-19.
(LEAD) Pompeo: U.S. preparing for any eventuality in N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The United States is preparing for any eventuality in North Korea as it monitors the regime closely amid unconfirmed reports about leader Kim Jong-un's ill health, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.
Speaking on a radio program, "The Scott Sands Show," Pompeo said it is unusual, but not unheard of, that the North Korean leader has not appeared in public for over two weeks.
(LEAD) Trump says he 'understands' N.K. leader's situation
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he understands the situation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has been reported to be gravely ill, but refused to discuss it and continued to wish him well.
Trump's comments follow unconfirmed reports that Kim is in "grave danger" after surgery or hiding out at a coastal compound to escape the coronavirus pandemic.
