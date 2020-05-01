N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died last weekend
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- A North Korea defector elected as a lawmaker in South Korea claimed Friday that he is "99 percent" sure that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un died last weekend after surgery.
Unconfirmed reports about Kim's ill health have mounted since he has not appeared in public for nearly three weeks. News reports described Kim as being in "grave danger" after surgery or hiding out at a coastal resort to escape the coronavirus pandemic.
Ji Seong-ho, who earned a proportional representation seat of a minor party in the April 15 elections, claimed that he is 99 percent sure of Kim's death and North Korea may make the related announcement this weekend.
"I've wondered how long he could have endured after cardiovascular surgery. I've been informed that Kim died last weekend," Ji told Yonhap News Agency.
"It is not 100 percent certain, but I can say the possibility is 99 percent. North Korea is believed to be grappling with a complicated succession issue," he said.
Ji did not reveal the source of where he got his information. His claim cannot be verified independently.
The lawmaker-elect said that Kim Yo-jong, sister of the North's leader, is likely to succeed him, as many experts speculate.
The South Korean government said it has not detected any "unusual" signs in North Korea that may suggest a serious problem in leader Kim's health.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
EXO's Chen becomes father of daughter
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
4
(2nd LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again
-
5
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
1
Kim Yo-jong among most likely to succeed N.K. leader: CRS report
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says S. Korea agreed to pay more for defense cost: report
-
4
S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,774
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea sees single-digit virus cases for 3rd day, urges vigilance during holiday