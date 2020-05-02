U.S., S. Korea remain ready to defend against N. Korea: Pentagon
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea remain prepared to defend against North Korea and have continued to train their troops amid unconfirmed reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's ill health, the Pentagon said Friday.
"We are always prepared to fight tonight," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing, referencing a slogan of the allied forces.
"We've continued with training, we've continued with exercising, we've continued with efforts up there to be prepared for whatever may happen in North Korea," he said, adding he has nothing to add to the speculation about Kim's health.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
