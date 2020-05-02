(LEAD) Trump declines to comment on N.K. leader's reported appearance
(ATTN: UPDATES with details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
WASHINGTON, May 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declined to comment on the reported public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a 20-day absence.
"I'd rather not comment on it yet," Trump told reporters at the White House, according to Reuters. "We'll have something to say about it at the appropriate time."
Moments earlier, North Korea's state media announced the first public appearance of Kim since April 11 at a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.
During his absence from public view, news reports described Kim as being in "grave danger" after surgery of hiding out at a coastal resort to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said initially that he didn't know if the report were true then later said he had a "very good idea" about Kim's status but couldn't talk about it.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
4
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died last weekend
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health