S. Korea open to import of Remdesivir after full clinical testing
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Saturday it is open to importing Remdesivir, an Ebola treatment that has emerged as a new hope in tackling the new coronavirus, if it proves to be effective through clinical tests.
"Health authorities are working closely with related bodies to follow up on ongoing clinical tests, while preparing to promptly import Remdesivir in case of contingencies," Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Under local law, the KCDC can request the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to grant special permission to expedite imports of drugs that have not been approved in the domestic market.
The drug has drawn keen attention since the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) earlier said its tests showed that the drug "accelerates recovery" of COVID-19 patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval on the pharmaceutical product to treat the new coronavirus as well.
Under cooperation with the drug's maker, Gilead Sciences, three hospitals in South Korea are currently carrying out clinical tests of the drug on some 200 COVID-19 patients.
Kwon said while South Korea still needs to take a wait-and-see approach on the effectiveness of the drug, it was still notable that a "reputable" organization like the U.S. FDA issued emergency approval.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
2
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died last weekend
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died