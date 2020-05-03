(LEAD) Virus curve continues to flatten, loose social-distancing in store
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has continued to report fewer than 15 cases of the new coronavirus for more than two weeks, data showed Sunday, as the country seeks to loosen social distancing moves and gradually normalize everyday life.
The country reported 13 new virus cases, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,793, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The slowdown in new infections came as South Korea moves toward loosening its social distancing drive.
Seoul believes it has virtually contained the domestic COVID-19 outbreak, although imported cases linger as a threat. Of 13 cases announced on Sunday, 10 were imported, raising the country's total number of such cases to 1,091.
The nation's death toll remained at 250.
In total, 9,183 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 60 from a day earlier. So far, 85 percent of the patients have been cured. The overall fatality rate reached 2.32 percent.
The country, with a population of around 50 million, has tested 630,973 people since Jan 3. including 3,411 carried out a day earlier.
Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, added four cases. The city accounts for 64 percent of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.
Health authorities are remaining vigilant over the holiday that runs through Tuesday, as many citizens travel across the country.
Nevertheless, with clear signs of a slowdown, South Korea plans to loosen the country's social distancing campaign after the holidays. Details are expected to be released later in the day.
Under the so-called "everyday life quarantine" scheme, schools and workplaces can go back to their normal routines with some basic guidelines.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
4
K-pop scene bracing for top girl band match of TWICE vs BLACKPINK
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS