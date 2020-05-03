Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean DMZ guard post: JCS
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Multiple bullets from North Korea hit a South Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), prompting the South to broadcast a warning and fire back, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The gunshots hit the guard unit in the central border town of Cheorwon at around 7:41 a.m.. No casualties or damage to South Korean facilities were reported, according to the JCS.
Following the incident, the military issued broadcast warnings, and fired back twice, it added.
"We are taking actions via inter-Korean communication lines to grasp the detailed situation and to prevent any further incidents. And we also maintain a necessary readiness posture," the JCS said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
1
(LEAD) Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'dead' virus fragments: experts
-
2
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
3
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. defector claims he is '99 pct' sure that N. Korean leader died
-
1
N.K. leader reemerges from 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader reemerges after 20-day absence amid rumors over his health
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days
-
4
K-pop scene bracing for top girl band match of TWICE vs BLACKPINK
-
5
(URGENT) Multiple gunshots fired from N. Korea hit S. Korean guard post inside DMZ, no casualties reported: JCS