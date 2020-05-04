Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Speculation of Kim Jong-un's ill health illustrates 'damage of infodemic' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to reopen schools for high school seniors next week, gatherings will be allowed in principle (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to begin shifting to everyday life quarantine from social distancing campaign Wednesday (Donga llbo)
-- Kim Jong-un appears in public walking with smile as if to ridicule infodemic (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to begin shifting to everyday life quarantine from social distancing campaign Wednesday, people should not let their guard down on maintaining distance (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea's bullets hit S. Korean guard post at Demilitarized Zone, day after N. Korea reported Kim Jong-un's public appearance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to shift to everyday life quarantine, reopening closed everyday life (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A woman says, 'I am not guilty' as she prepares to seek retrial in me-too case 56 years later (Hankyoreh)
-- 10 days of infodemic on Kim Jong-un, which was influenced by information toadyism (Hankook Ilbo)
-- People with bad credit in crisis, overdue peer-to-peer lending mounting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Coronavirus raises brand power of S. Korea, era of Korea premium (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump lauds reemergence of 'healthy' Kim (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim did not have surgery: Blue House (Korea Herald)
-- South Korean guard post takes fire from N. Korea (Korea Times)
