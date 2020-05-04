Korean-language dailies

-- Speculation of Kim Jong-un's ill health illustrates 'damage of infodemic' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to reopen schools for high school seniors next week, gatherings will be allowed in principle (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to begin shifting to everyday life quarantine from social distancing campaign Wednesday (Donga llbo)

-- Kim Jong-un appears in public walking with smile as if to ridicule infodemic (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to begin shifting to everyday life quarantine from social distancing campaign Wednesday, people should not let their guard down on maintaining distance (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea's bullets hit S. Korean guard post at Demilitarized Zone, day after N. Korea reported Kim Jong-un's public appearance (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to shift to everyday life quarantine, reopening closed everyday life (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- A woman says, 'I am not guilty' as she prepares to seek retrial in me-too case 56 years later (Hankyoreh)

-- 10 days of infodemic on Kim Jong-un, which was influenced by information toadyism (Hankook Ilbo)

-- People with bad credit in crisis, overdue peer-to-peer lending mounting (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Coronavirus raises brand power of S. Korea, era of Korea premium (Korea Economic Daily)

