(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 4)

Their move seems to be gaining traction, especially now after the DPK and its affiliate party gained 180 seats in the 300-member National Assembly in the polls. This may give the impression that the ruling camp is seeking to take the political initiative against the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) and its satellite party which suffered a crushing election defeat, garnering only 103 seats. Yet the DPK is still short of the 200 seats, or two-thirds of the total, which are needed for a constitutional revision.