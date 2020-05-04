S. Korea's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in April
SEJONG, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent on-year in April, marking the slowest growth in six months as consumers refrained from spending over the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
The April tally compares with a 1 percent on-year gain in March, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
The nation's inflation fell 0.6 percent on-month, the data showed.
Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.3 percent from a year earlier.
Utility prices gained 0.3 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products climbed 2.9 percent on-year in April, the data showed.
