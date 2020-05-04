Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 04, 2020
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/17 Sunny 20
Incheon 20/15 Sunny 20
Suwon 23/16 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/16 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 28/16 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/16 Sunny 70
Jeonju 25/16 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 10
Busan 24/17 Sunny 0
(END)
