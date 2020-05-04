Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 May 04, 2020

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/17 Sunny 20

Incheon 20/15 Sunny 20

Suwon 23/16 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/16 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/16 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/16 Sunny 70

Jeonju 25/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/17 Cloudy 10

Busan 24/17 Sunny 0

(END)

